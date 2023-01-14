Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

    Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy A23 5G in India on January 18. The upcoming 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate and AI-powered intelligent battery that can last up to two days. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of the handset has leaked online.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18 Here is how much it may cost gcw
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    The company's forthcoming Galaxy event, which is scheduled for January 18, is where the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will officially debut. Although Samsung hasn't officially verified the identities of the other phones that will be shown at the event, rumours have claimed that India will be getting a lot of new Samsung Galaxy-A series devices. Just a few days before its official release, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G's pricing has now been revealed online. The official website has already verified the 5G phone's characteristics.

    Media reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is anticipated to have a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. According to reports, the corporation would also market the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is expected to sell for Rs 25,999 in the nation. 

    The Galaxy A23 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution, according to Samsung's official website. It is said to be powered by an unidentified octa-core chipset. There are no specifics on the device's dual speakers or storage expansion capabilities. It could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display sensor.

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a quad rear camera configuration for photography. It has a main sensor with a 50-megapixel resolution that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Along with it are a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung phone features a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

    (Photo: Samsung India | Twitter)

