Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Apple has rolled out iOS 16 after the launch of the iPhone 14 Series. The company has added many new features to it. However, it has many such features which are already present in Android. Know all about it.

    Apple has rolled out iOS 16 after the launch of the iPhone 14 series.  It now includes a lot of additional features that the corporation has implemented. However, it contains a lot of these capabilities that Android currently offers. In reality, Apple takes tremendous caution when incorporating new functionality into its iPhone software (iOS). 

    Android devices already have the majority of such functions. Many of these capabilities, which are currently available on Android, have been added to iOS 16. Let's take a look at five of these features from iOS 16 that are also available on Android.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Always-on display

    Apple first made the Always-On Display functionality available in iOS 16. This function preserves some of the display's pixels even when the screen is off and uses less energy to display the required data. Samsung introduced this function in 2016 along with the Galaxy S7 smartphone. Following this, businesses began equipping Android smartphones with AMOLED panels with Always-on displays.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

    Action mode

    The iPhone 14 series now includes Action Mode thanks to Apple. Users may shoot reliable videos thanks to it. However, this capability was available on Samsung and other premium Android devices before the iPhone.

    Crash detection capability

    With iOS 16, Apple gave the iPhone a crash detection capability. The Google Pixel series, however, included this function first. It is a part of Google's app for personal security. Till yet, it has only been available for Pixel smartphones. You may also set up SOS in an emergency, which is helpful in the event of an accident, just as Apple's crash detection tool.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

    Front camera autofocus

    In the new iPhone 14 series, Apple has included the capability of front camera focusing. However, Android devices have included this capability for many years. When the Pixel 3XL was released in 2018, it was first unveiled. For years, Samsung's top-tier smartphones have included this capability. In addition, the most recent Galaxy S22 smartphone has a selfie autofocus camera.

    Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    Lock screen widget

    The iPhone now supports lock-screen widget functionality as part of iOS 16. Even though Android's lock screen widget feature didn't debut until 2012, It was later taken down, though. It's important to note that neither OS allows for much lock screen customization.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today know price bank offers special deals on Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today Know prices here gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Vivo V25 with colour changing back panel launched in India Know price features and more gcw

    Vivo V25 with colour-changing back panel launched in India; Know price, features and more

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Know dates offers on iPhones gadgets more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

    Recent Stories

    tennis Forever my idol: A fan ultimate tribute to Swiss GOAT Roger Federer and his retirement-ayh

    'Forever my idol': A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL? RBA

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL?

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today know price bank offers special deals on Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon