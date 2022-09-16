iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

Apple has rolled out iOS 16 after the launch of the iPhone 14 Series. The company has added many new features to it. However, it has many such features which are already present in Android. Know all about it.

Apple has rolled out iOS 16 after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. It now includes a lot of additional features that the corporation has implemented. However, it contains a lot of these capabilities that Android currently offers. In reality, Apple takes tremendous caution when incorporating new functionality into its iPhone software (iOS). Android devices already have the majority of such functions. Many of these capabilities, which are currently available on Android, have been added to iOS 16. Let's take a look at five of these features from iOS 16 that are also available on Android.

Always-on display Apple first made the Always-On Display functionality available in iOS 16. This function preserves some of the display's pixels even when the screen is off and uses less energy to display the required data. Samsung introduced this function in 2016 along with the Galaxy S7 smartphone. Following this, businesses began equipping Android smartphones with AMOLED panels with Always-on displays. Action mode The iPhone 14 series now includes Action Mode thanks to Apple. Users may shoot reliable videos thanks to it. However, this capability was available on Samsung and other premium Android devices before the iPhone.

Crash detection capability With iOS 16, Apple gave the iPhone a crash detection capability. The Google Pixel series, however, included this function first. It is a part of Google's app for personal security. Till yet, it has only been available for Pixel smartphones. You may also set up SOS in an emergency, which is helpful in the event of an accident, just as Apple's crash detection tool.