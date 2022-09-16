iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

The smartphone will be available for purchase on e-commerce websites, Apple's official website and tech stores across the country. The iPhone 14, which is available in five exciting colours - Red (Product), Midnight, Blue, Purple and Starlight, starts at Rs 79,900 including taxes.

In India, the iPhone 14 is for sale. The starting price of the new iPhone is Rs 79,900, the same as the iPhone 13's local launch price. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 have been available for quite some time; interested customers must visit the Apple India shop, make the necessary payments, and reserve the model of their choosing.

Customers who ordered the iPhone model in advance will now start receiving their delivery starting today, and everyone else can just visit the Apple India shop, Flipkart, Amazon, or other third-party platforms to make the purchase.

There are three storage options for the iPhone 14: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

--iPhone 14 128GB available at Rs 79,900

--iPhone 14 256GB available at Rs 89,900

--iPhone 14 512GB available at Rs 1,09,900

Also Read | Twitter's 'Edit tweet' feature to be available for Blue subscribers from September 21?

The iPhone 14 is being sold in five different colour options: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

The iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE, among other recently released items, are now available for purchase starting today. A number of other marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the Apple India Store, also carry these goods. Notably, the HDFC Bank promotion is valid for all items. For the iPhone 14 sale, Apple is offering some discounts. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 6,000 instant discount on shopping with HDFC credit card. Apple also provides No Cost EMI with many credit cards.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

Meanwhile, Apple is offering a flat 5% discount of up to Rs 16,000 on its main website to customers who buy the iPhone 14 using credit cards from HDFC Bank. Apple is also providing a trade-in option, where you can exchange an old, functional smartphone for a discount of Rs 34,000 on the new iPhone 14.

The iPhone Plus will be sold starting on October 7 while the iPhone 14 will be on sale starting on September 16.

Also Read | iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

The smartphone has a stunning body made of aerospace-grade aluminium. The smartphone's Ceramic Shield, according to Apple, is more durable than any smartphone glass.

The new iOS 16 that comes preinstalled on the iPhone 14 allows you to personalise your Lock Screen, keep tabs on your Activity rings, view real-time updates from your favourite applications, and more. The Apple smartphone of 2023 also has a crash detection technology that instantly recognises a serious motor accident and notifies your emergency contacts and emergency services that you need assistance.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States