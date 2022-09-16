Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE are going on sale in India today (September 16). Apple launched three new smartwatches along with iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 at the Far Out event on September 7.

Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE are going on sale in India today (September 16). At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple unveiled three new smartwatches with the iPhone 14 series and AirPods Pro 2. Two of the Apple Watch variants introduced during the company's autumn presentation are currently on sale.

Here is all the information you want on the 2022 Apple Watch SE sale and the Apple Watch Series 8 launch. The starting pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 is Rs 45,900. Priced at Rs 79,900, the top-tier Apple Watch Series 8 is a luxury item. The new Apple Watch SE 2 or 2022 Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, costs Rs 29,900.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a substantial, crack-resistant face crystal and a huge, Always-On Retina display. The Apple Watch Series 8 has an all-day 18-hour battery life and adds temperature sensors, retroactive ovulation estimations, Crash Detection, and worldwide roaming in addition to a number of health and safety functions including the ECG app and fall detection.

The new Apple Watch SE offers the essential features of the Apple Watch, such as Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, in addition to the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case that coordinates with the three conventional case finishes.

Both devices run watchOS 9, which includes new and more customizable watch faces including Lunar and Metropolitan, sleep phases, an improved Workout app, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an entirely redesigned Medications app.