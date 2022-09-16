Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

    Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE are going on sale in India today (September 16). Apple launched three new smartwatches along with iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 at the Far Out event on September 7. 

    Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today Know prices here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE are going on sale in India today (September 16). At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple unveiled three new smartwatches with the iPhone 14 series and AirPods Pro 2. Two of the Apple Watch variants introduced during the company's autumn presentation are currently on sale.

    Here is all the information you want on the 2022 Apple Watch SE sale and the Apple Watch Series 8 launch. The starting pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 is Rs 45,900. Priced at Rs 79,900, the top-tier Apple Watch Series 8 is a luxury item. The new Apple Watch SE 2 or 2022 Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, costs Rs 29,900.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    The Apple Watch Series 8 has a substantial, crack-resistant face crystal and a huge, Always-On Retina display. The Apple Watch Series 8 has an all-day 18-hour battery life and adds temperature sensors, retroactive ovulation estimations, Crash Detection, and worldwide roaming in addition to a number of health and safety functions including the ECG app and fall detection.

    The new Apple Watch SE offers the essential features of the Apple Watch, such as Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, in addition to the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case that coordinates with the three conventional case finishes.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

    Both devices run watchOS 9, which includes new and more customizable watch faces including Lunar and Metropolitan, sleep phases, an improved Workout app, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an entirely redesigned Medications app.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Vivo V25 with colour changing back panel launched in India Know price features and more gcw

    Vivo V25 with colour-changing back panel launched in India; Know price, features and more

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Know dates offers on iPhones gadgets more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

    iPhone 15 Ultra likely to arrive next year could be Apple s next big launch gcw

    iPhone 15 Ultra likely to arrive next year, could be Apple's next big launch

    Nothing Phone 1 top selling android smartphone in Rs 30000 bracket in India says firm report gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) top selling smartphone in Rs 30,000 bracket in India: Report

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Celtic under UEFA disciplinary proceedings over F*** the crown Queen Elizabeth banner against Shakhtar Donetsk-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Celtic under UEFA's disciplinary proceedings over 'F*** the crown' banner

    UGC NET 2022 NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today here s how to download gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today; here's how to download

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people gcw

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon