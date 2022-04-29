iPhone 14: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch, pill-shaped cutout
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout in the top centre of the display, according to the leaked report. The bezels around the display appear to be slimmer than on non-Pro devices.
iPhone 14 Pro
The front panel of the iPhone 14 has been leaked online. A fresh Weibo leak has shown the front design of the iPhone 14 series months before its release. The picture confirms some of the previously rumoured iPhone 14 characteristics.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout in the top centre of the display, according to the leaked report. The bezels around the display appear to be slimmer than on non-Pro devices.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, as previously rumoured, would include a broad notch at the top centre of the display. It's also worth noticing that the aspect ratio differs somewhat. The Pro models will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the existing 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As a result, the Pro versions will be somewhat taller than the non-Pro variants.
Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability
Apple will release two iPhone 14 models with different display sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen.
According to the rumour mill, there will be no iPhone 14 mini this year.
Some information regarding the iPhone 14 camera technology has also been released online. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will retain a triple-camera configuration as well as a LiDAR sensor. According to rumours, the Pro variants will include a 48MP primary camera sensor.
Also Read | Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units
For selfies, the iPhone 14 models will include a 12MP front camera with autofocus, as opposed to the current models' fixed focus. This should result in increased depth and improved focussing in portrait mode images.
All four iPhone models will use the new iOS 16 software, which will be unveiled on June 6 at WWDC 2022.
Also Read | Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it