iPhone 14: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch, pill-shaped cutout

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout in the top centre of the display, according to the leaked report. The bezels around the display appear to be slimmer than on non-Pro devices.

iPhone 14 Pro

The front panel of the iPhone 14 has been leaked online. A fresh Weibo leak has shown the front design of the iPhone 14 series months before its release. The picture confirms some of the previously rumoured iPhone 14 characteristics.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, as previously rumoured, would include a broad notch at the top centre of the display. It's also worth noticing that the aspect ratio differs somewhat. The Pro models will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the existing 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As a result, the Pro versions will be somewhat taller than the non-Pro variants.

