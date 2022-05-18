Apple foldable device: Company testing E-ink display, tablet like apps

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, Apple is testing a foldable gadget that might employ an e-ink display with colour output as the secondary screen. Kuo believes that having an e-ink display will enable Apple provide a distinct experience while also preserving the device's battery life due to its low power usage.

Apple is one of the few technological behemoths that has yet to enter the foldable arena, but according to a recent claim, the corporation is not only working on a tablet, but is also experimenting with different methods to make it distinctive.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, Apple is testing a foldable gadget that might employ an e-ink display with colour output as the secondary screen. Kuo believes that having an e-ink display will enable Apple provide a distinct experience while also preserving the device's battery life due to its low power usage.

He even predicts that in the future, the e-ink panel would be the preferred secondary screen for foldable devices. Having said that, Apple apparently selecting an e-ink screen as its outside display raises further concerns regarding the quality and experience of utilising applications when compared to other foldable smartphones on the market to date, including those from Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

According to Kuo's letter, Apple may prioritise battery efficiency above colour output for its rumoured foldable gadget, which seems unusual for a high-end product. Kindle e-readers and a few Android-based e-ink devices have largely employed E-Ink displays. We still don't know much about the rumoured Apple foldable, which isn't scheduled to hit the market until 2024. Google has already begun optimising Android to function successfully on tablets and foldables, implying the imminent release of a Pixel foldable device.

Apple, on the other hand, may devise its own methods to make iOS apps operate on the device, particularly on the e-ink display. For the time being, we are taking all of these information with caution.

