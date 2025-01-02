Flipkart's 'Big Bachat Days' sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and more

Flipkart's Big Bachat Days sale offers massive discounts on smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, and more. The sale includes deals on the iPhone 16 series, Google Pixel 9 series, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with additional bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

With its much awaited "Big Bachat Days" sale, Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off 2025 by providing alluring discounts and offers on a variety of smartphones. Bank discounts, coupon savings, and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans are available on popular models from companies like Apple, Google, Samsung, and more during the sale, which runs from January 1 to January 5. Also Read | OnePlus 13 to Realme 14 Pro: 5 most awaited smartphones launching in January 2025

Deals on Apple's iPhone 16 series are among the most notable. Consumers can receive a Rs 2,000 discount on UPI transactions in addition to cashback or voucher savings of up to Rs 7,000 on a certain models. Originally priced at Rs 144,900, the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is now available for Rs 137,900. Also Read | OnePlus Open 2 to Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Top 5 foldable phones to launch in 2025 Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB), which was originally priced at Rs 119,900, is now just Rs 112,900 during the deal. Additionally, customers who choose to purchase the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) or iPhone 16 (128GB) may take advantage of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 in UPI payment discounts. Flipkart is providing ICICI Bank cards with no-interest EMIs for up to six months on certain models in order to sweeten the bargain.

Another highlight of the deal is the Google Pixel 9 series, which offers HDFC Bank cards up to Rs 10,000 off various models. The whole Rs 10,000 reduction is available for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB), Pixel 9 Pro XL (256GB), and Pixel 9 Pro (256GB), which were all initially priced at Rs 172,999. There is a Rs 4,000 reduction on the basic Pixel 9 (256GB). Customers will also save Rs 100 on accessories such Nothing cables and Google chargers. For HDFC Bank cardholders who want more flexibility, Flipkart is offering no-interest EMI options for up to 24 months on certain gadgets. Also Read | 6 simple and easy Gmail tips to make your life easier

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are anticipated by fans of Samsung. Originally priced at Rs 164,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB) is now available with a Rs 12,500 bank discount. Similarly, the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) is reduced by Rs 11,000 from Rs 109,999. Additionally, American Express cardholders can benefit from interest-free EMIs for a maximum of nine months. In addition to these flagship models, other well-known brands including Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Nothing are also included in Flipkart's "Big Bachat Days" promotion. The campaign also includes recently released smartphones, such those from the Redmi Note 14 series, which provide customers a variety of options to suit different price ranges. Also Read | Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Which budget smartphone is better?

