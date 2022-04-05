Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Oppo F21 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro: 5 smartphones launching in April 2022

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    April is here, and a plethora of smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Motorola, will launch new devices in the nation this month. Here is a compiled a list of some of the phones that are set to be released in the nation soon.

    Oppo F21 Pro

    Oppo is another another manufacturer that has revealed its smartphone launch intentions for India this month. The business is introducing its new mid-range array of F21 Pro devices, which will be available in both 4G and 5G varieties. The Oppo F21 Pro series will be available on April 12, the same day as the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

    The Oppo F21 Pro series will have two models: a 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro and a 5G Oppo F21 Pro. Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black will be available for the 4G model, while Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black will be available for the 5G model.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    In India, Xiaomi has released the official launch teaser for the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the brand's teaser from last week, the business will launch the new premium phone on April 12 at 12PM. Xiaomi 12 Pro made its worldwide premiere just a few weeks ago in China, and now Indian buyers will get a taste of the smartphone.

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with Dolby Vision compatibility. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage but no memory card port.

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro is competing against a slew of premium products, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Apple iPhone 13 range, and a few more.

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    The GT 2 Pro will go on sale in India on April 7 at 12.30 p.m. It was first released in China in January of this year, and it was later presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

    The Realme GT 2 Pro is reported to include a 6.7-inch 2k Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with variable refresh rate support up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1000 Hz. Gorilla Glass Victus will be used to protect the display.

    Also Read | Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is another exciting device that we anticipate to see introduced in India this month. The phone is expected to be released in the nation in mid- to late-April, with features equivalent to other mid-range handsets. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might include an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a Snapdragon 695 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage.

    Also Read | Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    Motorola Edge 30

    While the company has yet to announce a launch date, various rumours suggest that the Motorola Edge 30 India will be available in April. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro was released over a month ago, and now the standard Edge 30 mid-range phone may make a debut in the Indian market.

    The Motorola Edge 30 has a powerful Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and the newest Android 12 operating system. In this price range, it should have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device's optics remain unknown, and we're sure to learn more about the Motorola Edge 30 in the coming days.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9 inch screen Here s what we know gcw

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India know price colours features and more gcw

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India; know price, colours, features and more

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre orders in India today All you need to know gcw

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India today; All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity-dnm

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity

    football epl Apologise regroup Arteta stresses on need to focus in race for 4th after Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace snt

    'Apologise, regroup': Arteta stresses on need to focus in race for 4th after Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture RBA

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process-dnm

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Here's why Kane Williamson is not really excited after SRH win over LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's why Williamson is not really excited after SRH's win over LSG

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon