From Oppo F21 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro: 5 smartphones launching in April 2022

April is here, and a plethora of smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Motorola, will launch new devices in the nation this month. Here is a compiled a list of some of the phones that are set to be released in the nation soon.

Oppo F21 Pro Oppo is another another manufacturer that has revealed its smartphone launch intentions for India this month. The business is introducing its new mid-range array of F21 Pro devices, which will be available in both 4G and 5G varieties. The Oppo F21 Pro series will be available on April 12, the same day as the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The Oppo F21 Pro series will have two models: a 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro and a 5G Oppo F21 Pro. Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black will be available for the 4G model, while Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black will be available for the 5G model. Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

Xiaomi 12 Pro In India, Xiaomi has released the official launch teaser for the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. According to the brand's teaser from last week, the business will launch the new premium phone on April 12 at 12PM. Xiaomi 12 Pro made its worldwide premiere just a few weeks ago in China, and now Indian buyers will get a taste of the smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with Dolby Vision compatibility. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage but no memory card port. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is competing against a slew of premium products, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Apple iPhone 13 range, and a few more.

Realme GT 2 Pro The GT 2 Pro will go on sale in India on April 7 at 12.30 p.m. It was first released in China in January of this year, and it was later presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro is reported to include a 6.7-inch 2k Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with variable refresh rate support up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1000 Hz. Gorilla Glass Victus will be used to protect the display. Also Read | Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is another exciting device that we anticipate to see introduced in India this month. The phone is expected to be released in the nation in mid- to late-April, with features equivalent to other mid-range handsets. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might include an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a Snapdragon 695 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage. Also Read | Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more