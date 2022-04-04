Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    Realme recently stated that a future device in the Realme 9 series will have a 108-megapixel 'ProLight' camera. Here's everything from price, to colours and more, you need to know.

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    The Realme 9 4G India launch date has been set for April 7. The smartphone will be released as the next edition to the company's Realme 9 smartphone line, which also comprises the Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

    Realme recently stated that a future device in the Realme 9 series will have a 108-megapixel 'ProLight' camera. Meanwhile, the impending Realme 9 4G has been discovered on numerous certification websites ahead of its release.

    Launch date: The company confirmed the Realme 9 4G launch date on Twitter, revealing that the device will be available in India during a virtual event on April 7 at 12:30pm. The event will be webcast live on the company's YouTube and Facebook pages. At the same occasion, Realme will also announce the Realme GT 2 Pro in India.

    Features: In a press statement, Realme acknowledged the inclusion of a 108-megapixel 'ProLight' camera to its Realme 9 4G smartphone. According to the business, the smartphone would use a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. Previous rumours said that the smartphone will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but the company's invite hints that it would have an AMOLED display.

    Price and colours: Many sources suggest that the impending Realme 9 4G pricing in India would be less than Rs. 15,000. The smartphone is expected to be released in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White colours. Realme, on the other hand, has yet to officially announce any pricing details for the impending Realme 9 4G device.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
