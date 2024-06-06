Apple iPhone 16: From new chipset to colours; Here is everything we know so far

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weeks before the launch of the iPhone 16, it seems the Internet is buzzing with leaks and rumours about the features of the next-gen iPhone. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in the second week of September, with the smartphones going on sale the week after. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    With just a few months to go, Apple is scheduled to release the iPhone 16. Despite Apple's normal lack of transparency, several speculations regarding the alleged characteristics of the upcoming iPhone generation are circulating online. The next iPhone, in its vanilla form, is expected to come with a number of enhancements and perhaps even take on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's new Action button.

    article_image2

    The "Action button" is a new physical button that Apple introduced last year that allows users to perform anything they desire. The Action button may also be used to do other activities, including starting a FaceTime call or turning on the torch or starting ChatGPT in voice mode.

    article_image3

    MacRumors claims that the iPhone 16 will also include a new physical button called the Capture button, which will function similarly to a shutter on a camera to take pictures and films. Although the iPhone 16's appearance may first resemble that of its predecessor, there are rumours that the tech giant is switching the angle of the camera lens from diagonal to vertical in order to shoot spatial video.

    article_image4

    Speculations suggest the upcoming iPhone will have the same screen size as its predecessor, but Apple might opt for a more power-efficient material for the display. Apple might also be working on new chips for the iPhone 16 series built on TSMC’s 3nm node.

    The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may be powered by the Bionic A18, while the Pro versions are said to have the Bionic A18 Pro, however we don't have any solid information regarding this. In an effort to address heating concerns, the new phones are also anticipated to use a novel graphene-based thermal design.

    article_image5

    According to another speculation, the iPhone 16 would come in seven different colours: blue, pink, yellow, black, green, white, and purple. But according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next phone will be available in white, pink, blue, green, and black colours.

    The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to be unveiled by Apple in the second week of September, with sales beginning the following week. However, there is no word if the tech giant will keep the price of the phones same as last year or bump it up a bit.

