iPhone 15 likely to have optical image stabilisation-enabled telephoto camera: Report

Apple iPhone 14 is still a long way off, but rumours about its potential successor have begun to circulate. According to a fresh report, the iPhone 15, which is expected to be released next year, would include a telephoto camera on the back system. Apple has allegedly signed an agreement with Jahwa for the production and delivery of optical image stabilisation actuators, with shipments set to begin in the second quarter of next year, ahead of the 2023 iPhone launch.

According to reports, Jahwa Electronics intends to invest KRW 191 billion (approximately Rs 1,182 crores) in new manufacturing facilities for more OIS actuators. Apple often requires its suppliers to dedicate production facilities for its components, which might explain why Jahwa is expanding its manufacturing base in South Korea. The new facilities may be erected in Gumi, but Jahwa may require Apple's clearance before they can begin operations, which may take at least a year.

Reports suggest iPhone manufacturer visited Jahwa's South Korean facilities in the first half of 2021. Jahwa's desire to expand its manufacturing lines suggests that the talks with Apple resulted in a multibillion-dollar transaction. The KRW 191 billion in investment is expected to endure through March of next year, implying that the creation of facilities for Apple's components should begin in the first quarter of 2023. These facilities will manufacture OIS actuators, most likely for telephoto cameras, which Jahwa currently delivers to Samsung through its South Korean and Vietnamese operations.