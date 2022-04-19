Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15.4 update, netizens are not liking it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 19, 2022

    Remember the pregnant guy emoji that Apple experimented with iOS users? It is now available to all iPhone users as part of the new iOS 15.4 release. Apple avoids controversy in general, but having a man with a pregnancy-like bulge makes it an obvious target for the haters. Apple has released a total of 35 emojis, including the pregnant man emoji.

    Some users were perplexed as to whether this was a pregnant guy emoji or a man with a large tummy. The emoji was included in the iOS test version a few months ago, and the public release indicates that Apple has no reservations about making this unusual emoji available to everyone.

    Among the enhancements included in iOS 15.4 are a new voice option for Siri as well as the ability to deliver time and date information offline, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, and other features. The most recent version also lets iPhone owners unlock their smartphones while wearing face masks. This new function, however, is only accessible on the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

    The business is also hard at work on the next iPhone 14 series, which is slated to be released in September of this year. Apple is expected to replace the Mini model with the iPhone 14 Max smartphone, which will have a larger screen.

