Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022, here's why

    According to the source, Apple may also reduce the price of the iPhone 12 series, which was unveiled in 2020. The series is priced at Rs 65,900 in India. The iPhone 12 is projected to be cut in price from $999 to $599 (about Rs 45,672). If the rumour is correct, the iPhone 12 might be priced similarly to the iPhone 11, providing potential customers with a more competitive range of alternatives.

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022 here s why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    The iPhone 14 series will be released later this year by Apple. However, it has now been confirmed that the iPhone 11 series, which debuted in September 2019, will be phased out. According to media report, the iPhone 11 will be phased out this year due to its age and the fact that it competes directly with the iPhone SE 3 which was introduced earlier this year. In India, the iPhone 11 costs Rs 49,900, while the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 costs Rs 43,900.

    According to the source, Apple may also reduce the price of the iPhone 12 series, which was unveiled in 2020. The series is priced at Rs 65,900 in India. The iPhone 12 is projected to be cut in price from $999 to $599 (about Rs 45,672). If the rumour is correct, the iPhone 12 might be priced similarly to the iPhone 11, providing potential customers with a more competitive range of alternatives.

    Also Read | Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15.4 update, netizens are not liking it

    The iPhone 13 series is likely to be available for several years, according to the report. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are believed to feature 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone Pro Max are expected to have 6.7-inch displays. They'll be powered by Qualcomm's A16 Bionic chipset and will feature 5G connection. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Max would use LTPO displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

    The top Plus and Max models of the series are rumoured to have a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor. In addition, the iPhone 14 series will feature a bigger battery than the iPhone 13 series.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 54,350? Here's how you can buy Apple smartphone

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27 first tablet in India in 7 years Know price features more gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22 know expected features price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22; know expected features, price

    Google Pixel Watch with wear OS 3 point 1 expected to be launched soon gcw

    Google Pixel Watch with wear OS 3.1 expected to be launched soon

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27 Know expected features and price gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Know expected features and price

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022 gcw

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift Drake hugging photo is making their fans freak out drb

    Taylor Swift, Drake’s hugging photo is making their fans freak out

    PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar - adt

    PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar today

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP warns Delhi Police, says dare not 'frame us'

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder teaser out Marvel reveals Natalie Portman look in Chris Hemsworth film drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder teaser out: Marvel reveals Natalie Portman’s look in Chris Hemsworth film

    Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15 dot 4 update for iOS users netizens are not liking it gcw

    Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15.4 update, netizens are not liking it

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon