Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022, here's why

According to the source, Apple may also reduce the price of the iPhone 12 series, which was unveiled in 2020. The series is priced at Rs 65,900 in India. The iPhone 12 is projected to be cut in price from $999 to $599 (about Rs 45,672). If the rumour is correct, the iPhone 12 might be priced similarly to the iPhone 11, providing potential customers with a more competitive range of alternatives.

The iPhone 14 series will be released later this year by Apple. However, it has now been confirmed that the iPhone 11 series, which debuted in September 2019, will be phased out. According to media report, the iPhone 11 will be phased out this year due to its age and the fact that it competes directly with the iPhone SE 3 which was introduced earlier this year. In India, the iPhone 11 costs Rs 49,900, while the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 costs Rs 43,900.

According to the source, Apple may also reduce the price of the iPhone 12 series, which was unveiled in 2020. The series is priced at Rs 65,900 in India. The iPhone 12 is projected to be cut in price from $999 to $599 (about Rs 45,672). If the rumour is correct, the iPhone 12 might be priced similarly to the iPhone 11, providing potential customers with a more competitive range of alternatives.

Also Read | Apple rolls out pregnant man emoji in iOS15.4 update, netizens are not liking it

The iPhone 13 series is likely to be available for several years, according to the report. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are believed to feature 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone Pro Max are expected to have 6.7-inch displays. They'll be powered by Qualcomm's A16 Bionic chipset and will feature 5G connection. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Max would use LTPO displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The top Plus and Max models of the series are rumoured to have a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor. In addition, the iPhone 14 series will feature a bigger battery than the iPhone 13 series.

Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 54,350? Here's how you can buy Apple smartphone

Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips