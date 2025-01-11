Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5 UPGRADES over S24 Ultra you can expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with several upgrades compared to the S24 Ultra, including a sleeker design, a more powerful processor, an enhanced camera system, and the latest Android 15 with OneUI 7. While the S25 Ultra promises cutting-edge features, the S24 Ultra is expected to see a price drop after the S25 launch.

At the Unpacked event, Samsung is getting ready to reveal the Galaxy S25 series. As it does each year, the tech giant will reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, and vanilla trim. According to reports, the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra outperforms the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of design, performance, and photography. Here are five distinctions to help you decide if you should purchase the Galaxy S24 Ultra or hold off till the Galaxy S25 Ultra is released.

1. Rounded edges According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would have more rounded edges than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has square corners. According to reports, the smartphone will still have a titanium construction but will be lighter and have a sleeker shape. 2. Faster processor Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is more potent than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, will power the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Faster RAM and UFS 4.1 storage are also anticipated. 3. Better camera A larger 50MP ultrawide camera is anticipated for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. There will be no changes to the main 200MP shooter. It will also include a 10MP sensor and a 50MP telephoto. The tech behemoth hasn't yet verified the revisions, though.

4. AI features and OS upgrade The OneUI 7 upgrade for Android 15 will be available at launch for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The AI-powered Bixby is one of the many things that the next version is said to offer. The lock screen and home screen will also see some modifications as a result. The Galaxy S24 series will eventually be able to access this update, though. 5. Price expectation The Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to get a price reduction following the Unpacked 2025 event, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to retail for about Rs 1,30,000.

