Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison

Xiaomi Pad 7 challenges OnePlus Pad 2 with its powerful specs and AI capabilities. Explore display, processor, battery, camera, and price differences to make the right choice. Discover which tablet reigns supreme in this detailed comparison.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

With a number of improvements, Xiaomi unveiled the Pad 6 successor in the Indian market on Friday. The tablet, which is being marketed as the Xiaomi Pad 7, has strong hardware, compatible attachments, and impressive AI capabilities. Let's see how the Pad 7 compares to the OnePlus Pad 2 in terms of features, specs, and other aspects, even if it looks like a promising tablet within the Rs 30,000 price range.

 

article_image2

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Display

The Xiaomi Pad 7 has an 11.2-inch LCD 3K display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while the OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the OnePlus Pad 2, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset powers the Xiaomi Pad 7.

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Battery and OS

The Xiaomi Pad 7 has an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. While the Xiaomi Pad 7 runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 with a number of AI capabilities including writing tools, live subtitles, Xiaomi Creation, and more, the OnePlus Pad 2 runs OxygenOS 14.

article_image3

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Camera

Both the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the OnePlus Pad 2 include 13MP main cameras and 8MP selfie cameras.

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Price

The 8GB+128GB model of the Xiaomi Pad 7 costs Rs 26,999, the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 29,999, and the 31999 model is Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the OnePlus Pad 2 starts at Rs 39,999. Customers may purchase the Focus Pen and Focus keyboard for Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively, with the Xiaomi Pad 7. In the upcoming weeks, all of them will be accessible on Amazon, the official website, and other retail outlets.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples RBA

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs hrd

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Hydrants ran dry, water woes and a catch-22 situation: As Los Angeles battles wildfires, response is in focus shk

Hydrants ran dry, water woes and a catch-22 situation: As Los Angeles battles wildfires, response is in focus

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon