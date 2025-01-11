Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison

Xiaomi Pad 7 challenges OnePlus Pad 2 with its powerful specs and AI capabilities. Explore display, processor, battery, camera, and price differences to make the right choice. Discover which tablet reigns supreme in this detailed comparison.

With a number of improvements, Xiaomi unveiled the Pad 6 successor in the Indian market on Friday. The tablet, which is being marketed as the Xiaomi Pad 7, has strong hardware, compatible attachments, and impressive AI capabilities. Let's see how the Pad 7 compares to the OnePlus Pad 2 in terms of features, specs, and other aspects, even if it looks like a promising tablet within the Rs 30,000 price range.





Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Display The Xiaomi Pad 7 has an 11.2-inch LCD 3K display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while the OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the OnePlus Pad 2, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset powers the Xiaomi Pad 7. Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Battery and OS The Xiaomi Pad 7 has an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. While the Xiaomi Pad 7 runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 with a number of AI capabilities including writing tools, live subtitles, Xiaomi Creation, and more, the OnePlus Pad 2 runs OxygenOS 14.

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Camera Both the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the OnePlus Pad 2 include 13MP main cameras and 8MP selfie cameras. Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Price The 8GB+128GB model of the Xiaomi Pad 7 costs Rs 26,999, the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 29,999, and the 31999 model is Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the OnePlus Pad 2 starts at Rs 39,999. Customers may purchase the Focus Pen and Focus keyboard for Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively, with the Xiaomi Pad 7. In the upcoming weeks, all of them will be accessible on Amazon, the official website, and other retail outlets.

