Apple Watch SE 3 with redesigned and colourful look expected to launch this year

Apple is set to revamp its Apple Watch lineup with a redesigned SE, Series 11, and Ultra 3. The SE may sport a new plastic body and vibrant colors, while the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are expected to offer advanced features like blood pressure detection and enhanced connectivity.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Apple is planning a significant update to its Apple Watch lineup later this year, including a refreshed Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Watch SE 3 is scheduled to get a new look with a plastic body.

In his brief description of the upcoming Apple Watch SE, Gurman states that it will have a "new look." The 2020 release of the original SE was based on the design of the 2018 Apple Watch Series 4. The SE may have a brand-new design this time around, or it might look like the more recent 2021 Apple Watch Series 7. Gurman has hinted in earlier rumors that Apple would decide to use a plastic body for the SE, which might result in a range of colors for the device.

In September 2023, he stated that this time Apple Watch SE 3 could feature a rear panel with a colourful twist. It could be similar to the iPhone 5C’s coloured plastic case.

Gurman anticipates little design modifications for the more expensive variants. It is anticipated that the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 will look identical, but they will have some interesting new capabilities. Notably, 5G RedCap and satellite connection are expected to be supported by the Ultra 3, giving consumers more connectivity choices. He said that blood pressure detection is probably going to be a feature of both the Series 11 and Ultra 3, albeit it won't give precise readings.

He went on to say that, similar to Apple's sleep apnea detection tool, it will alert users if they could be at risk for hypertension.

The slimmer design of the Apple Watch Series 10 caused a delay in the anticipated release of blood pressure monitoring. However, Apple appears prepared to introduce it this year. Gurman adds that Apple is developing a new coaching service driven by AI and a redesigned health app, but it's unclear when these will be released. The impending release of AirPods with heart rate tracking capabilities may align with these advancements.

Overall, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Apple Watch, with both new features and design updates on the horizon.
 

