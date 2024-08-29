Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manuel Ugarte net worth: Uruguayan footballer's career and earnings

    Manuel Ugarte is an Uruguayan footballer, who is contracted with Paris Saint-Germain till June 30 2028. However, the 23-year-old reportedly set to sign for Manchester United in the summer of 2024. 

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 5:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Manuel Ugarte has an estimated net worth of USD 7.7 million.

    The Uruguayan midfielder is reportedly set to join Manchester United this summer (2024) for a reported fee of around USD 65 million. 

    Early career

    Ugarte came through the youth system of Uruguayan club CA fenix and moved to portugal in January 2021, signing for Famalicao.

     

    Sporting Lisbon (2021-23)

    In August 2021, Fuarte switched to Portuguese giants Sporting CP for a reported fee of USD 23 million.The talented midfielder was earning around USD 754,000 per annum with the Green and Whites. 

    Sporting Lisbon Career

    The Uruguayan helped Sporting CP secure the Portuguese League Cup in 2022 and it remains the highlight of his career.
    He played a total of 85 matches in two seasons across all competitions for the Lions before moving to France in 2023.

    Paris Saint Germain (2023- present)

    In the summer of 2023, PSG came calling and the midfielder moved to Paris for around USD 57 million. He was getting yearly salary of approx. USD 6.7 million with the Parisians. 

    Paris Saint-Germain career

    The 23-year-old played 37 matches for PSG across all competitions in the 2023-24 season. He also won the French Super Cup in 2024. 

