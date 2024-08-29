Kieran Trippier retirement: English footballer's career and stats

Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement on Thursday (August 29, 2024). The Newcastle United full-back represented the Three Lions in two World Cups (2018 & 2022) and helped them reach back-to-back European Championship finals (2020 & 2024).

The English full-back was a late bloomer having made his international debut at the age of 26, on June 2017, against France. He went on to make 54 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring one goal and recording five assists. The 33-year-old's lone goal for the national team came in the 2018 World Cup semifinal defeat against Croatia in Moscow.

Early career

Trippier came through Manchester City's youth system, had loan stints with Barnsley and Burnley and finally signed for the Clarets in 2012. He spent three seasons with Burnley (2012-15), helping them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2014. The full-back made 130 appearances and registered 31 assists for the Clarets.

Tottenham

In 2015, Tottenham Hotspur came calling and Trippier swtitched to the North London club for a reported fee of USD 4.6 million. Intially, the Englishman struggled to get going at Spurs but by 2017 he became a regular starter. Tottenham secured successive top four finishs in 2018 and 2019 and in the two campaigns Trippier played a total of 51 top flight matches. He also played eight Champions League games in 2018-19, helping Spurs reach the final.

Atletico Madrid

Trippier made a surprise move to Spain in 2019, signing for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The full-back played 86 matches for Diego Simeone's side across three season. He also won his first major title with Rojiblanocs, lifting the La Liga trophy in 2021.

Newcastle

In 2022, Tripier returned to England, signing a lucrative deal with Newcastle United. He wore the captains armband for most of the 2022-23 season after Jamaal Lascelles was sidelined with ACL injury. In his first season with the Magpies he helped them secure top four finish in the Premier League standings. The full-back had a brilliant 2023-24 season, registering 10 assists from 28 top flight matches. He continues to impress for Eddie Howe's side.

