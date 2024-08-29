Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kieran Trippier retirement: English footballer's career and stats

    Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement on Thursday (August 29, 2024). The Newcastle United full-back represented the Three Lions in two World Cups (2018 & 2022) and helped them reach back-to-back European Championship finals (2020 & 2024).

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

    Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football on Thursday (August 29, 2024)

    The English full-back was a late bloomer having made his international debut at the age of 26, on June 2017, against France. He went on to make 54 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring one goal and recording five assists. The 33-year-old's lone goal for the national team came in the 2018 World Cup semifinal defeat against Croatia in Moscow.

    article_image2

    Early career

    Trippier came through Manchester City's youth system, had loan stints with Barnsley and Burnley and finally signed for the Clarets in 2012. He spent three seasons with Burnley (2012-15), helping them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2014.  The full-back made 130 appearances and registered 31 assists for the Clarets. 

    article_image3

    Tottenham

    In 2015, Tottenham Hotspur came calling and Trippier swtitched to the North London club for a reported fee of USD 4.6 million. Intially, the Englishman struggled to get going at Spurs but by 2017 he became a regular starter. Tottenham secured successive top four finishs in 2018 and 2019 and in the two campaigns Trippier played a total of 51 top flight matches. He also played eight Champions League games in 2018-19, helping Spurs reach the final.  

    article_image4

    Atletico Madrid

    Trippier made a surprise move to Spain in 2019, signing for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The full-back played 86 matches for Diego Simeone's side across three season. He also won his first major title with Rojiblanocs, lifting the La Liga trophy in 2021. 

    article_image5

    Newcastle

    In 2022, Tripier returned to England, signing a lucrative deal with Newcastle United. He wore the captains armband for most of the 2022-23 season after Jamaal Lascelles was sidelined with ACL injury. In his first season with the Magpies he helped them secure top four finish in the Premier League standings. The full-back had a brilliant 2023-24 season, registering 10 assists from 28 top flight matches. He continues to impress for Eddie Howe's side. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch scr

    Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch

    football La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid held to a goalless draw by Espanyol scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico Madrid held to a goalless draw by Espanyol

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    football Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan scr

    Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan

    Recent Stories

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH) snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH)

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night RBA

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple vkp

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health NTI

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon