FC Barcelona: Bojan to Fati, 5 La Masia products who failed to live up to "next Messi" hype

These 5 Barcelona players were dubbed the "next Messi" but failed to live up to the hype due to injuries, inconsistency, and pressure to perform, highlighting the uniqueness of Messi's talent.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:17 PM IST

In the world of football, being dubbed the "next Lionel Messi" can be both a blessing and a curse. While it acknowledges a player's immense talent and potential, it also creates unrealistic expectations and pressure to perform, especially if the player emerges from La Masia. This also shows how special Messi really is.  Here are 5 players who were once touted as the next Messi but failed to live up to the hype.

article_image2

Bojan Krkić: The Original "Next Messi"

Bojan Krkić was one of the first players to be labeled as the "next Messi." Emerging from Barcelona's La Masia academy, he made his debut at 17 and showed promise. However, the pressure of the Messi comparison took its toll, and he struggled with injuries and inconsistency. After loan spells at AC Milan, AS Roma, and Stoke City, Bojan's career fizzled out.

article_image3

Giovani dos Santos

Giovani dos Santos was another La Masia graduate who drew comparisons to Messi. However, his career never took off at Barcelona, and he failed to establish himself at Tottenham Hotspur. Injuries, inconsistency, and an inability to handle pressure hampered his progress.

article_image4

Gai Assulin: The "Israeli Messi" 

Gai Assulin was dubbed the "Israeli Messi" due to his similar playing style. However, despite high expectations, he failed to break into Barcelona's senior squad. After leaving the club, Assulin's career took a steep decline, with brief spells at Manchester City, Brighton, and lower-tier clubs.

article_image5

Gerard Deulofeu

Gerard Deulofeu was a highly talented winger who emerged from La Masia. However, despite showing promise at Everton and AC Milan, he struggled with consistency and decision-making. He returned to Barcelona but failed to establish himself and was sold to Watford.

article_image6

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati was once hailed as the next Lionel Messi, and for good reason. The La Masia product possessed a similar playing style, cutting in from the wing, taking on defenders, and scoring with precision. He broke numerous records, scoring at a better rate than Messi in his early career, and played exciting football that captivated fans.

Despite struggling with injuries, Fati had the backing of Barcelona, and was even offered the iconic No. 10 shirt after Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. However, Fati's injury woes continued, and by March 2023, his situation had become increasingly complicated.

Fati's father, Bori, a former professional footballer, publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Xavi's management, claiming that his son was not being played enough. Bori even suggested that Fati should consider leaving Barcelona, and remarkably, advocated for him to join arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The situation took a further turn when 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, dubbed the new "new Messi," surpassed Fati in the pecking order. This being said, he can still turn his career around as he is just 22 years old.

