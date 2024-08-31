Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Try these 5 low-calorie dinner ideas for easy weight loss

    From ragi dosa to oats idli, here are some simple and low-calorie dinner recipes for easy weight loss. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    The journey to weight loss can be challenging however, a disciplined approach and a controlled diet are the keys to achieving your goal effectively. Let's take a look at some easy and quick low-calorie dinner ideas to help you with your weight loss. 

    article_image2

    Ragi Dosa

    Ragi dosa is a nutritious and tasty option for people who look to include some flavorsome South Indian food in their diet and give it a healthy twist. It is rich in fiber and micronutrients necessary for weight loss. 

    article_image3

    Oats Idli

    Oats Idli is a nutrition-dense food with low calories. It is loaded with fiber and is a perfect food for weight-watchers. 

    article_image4

    Vegetable soup

    A simple yet flavourful vegetable soup can be a great dinner option for those who want to include several veggies and greens into their diet. 

    article_image5

    Moong Dal Khichdi

    Moong Dal Khichdi is a well-known food in India. It is loaded with nutrients and fiber and is a low-calorie and low effort recipe. 

    article_image6

    Chickpea salad

    Boiled chickpeas with refreshing veggies such as onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers. It can be topped with lemon juice and masala chaat. 

