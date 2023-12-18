Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year Ender 2023: Adipurush to Mission Raniganj-12 Bollywood box office bombs of the year

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    From Prabhas' Adipurush to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Vidya Balan's Neeyat, here are 9 Bollywood movies that failed to impress the audiences and critics.

    The year 2023 gave a lot of attractiveness to the showbiz industry after a dreary 2022. This year, we saw some of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema history, but we also saw a slew of films that not only underperformed at the box office but also disappointed spectators. However, there are other films on the list that received critical acclaim but failed to draw a large crowd to the cinema. 

    Adipurush
    The Hindi version of Adipurush alone had a phenomenal opening weekend, earning over Rs 100 crore. But the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film couldn’t escape the criticism and slurs that it received. The visual effects and screenplay were heavily criticised, yet the film ultimately flopped at the box office.

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan
    The 2014 Tamil film Veeram served as an inspiration for the Salman Khan–starring adaptation. The picture flopped at the box office and has a dismal IMDb rating of 4.4/10.

    Bhola
    Many critics had unfavourable things to say about Bholaa. The picture got off to a strong start, but it lost its momentum at various points. A terrible 4.1/10 star was enough to declare the film a failure.

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born
    Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was a massive commercial flop. The dystopian thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl, was filmed on a budget of Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion). Unfortunately, the film's box office gross was Rs 13.38 crore (Rs 133.8 million).

    Selfiee
    The crowd was unimpressed with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The film, which was released in cinemas on February 24th, did not perform well commercially and was a flop. At the box office, the film made just Rs 23 crore (Rs 230 million).

    Shehzada
    Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was one among the greatest box office failures. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and the official Hindi version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, grossed Rs 47 crore (Rs 470 million)

    Bheed
    Anubhav Sinha's hard-hitting film Bheed transported viewers back to the bleak days of the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, when a migration crisis besieged India. The film received favourable reviews from reviewers but failed at the box office, earning Rs 3.33 crore (Rs 30 million)

    Mission Raniganj
    Despite critical praise, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj scored poorly at the box office. In the compelling thriller, Kumar plays Jaswant Singh Gill, who spearheaded the rescue mission that saved the lives of 65 miners. The film barely grossed Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million).

    Kuttey
    One of the greatest flops of 2023 was Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's tumultuous film. The film, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan, was a flop, grossing just Rs. 4.65 crore (Rs 46.5 million).
     

    Zwigato
    Kapil Sharma's film, directed by Kapil Sharma, received critical acclaim for its crucial message. However, the Nandita Das-directed film did not perform well at the box office. At the box office, the film grossed Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million). 

    Ghoomer
    Ghoomer, a sports drama directed by R Balki and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, portrays the joyful and inspirational story of Anina, a young woman who hopes to play for the Indian cricket team but loses her arm in a tragic accident. The film received positive reviews from critics. However, it failed to make an impression at the box office. At the box office, the film grossed Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million). 

    Tejas
    Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the film, which stars Kangana Ranaut, while Ronnie Screwvala produced it. In addition to Kangana Ranaut, the film also starred Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in supporting parts. The film did not perform well commercially, it was positively received by Kangana fans.
     

