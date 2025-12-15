The analyst expects Tesla’s market capitalization to rise by 33% to $2 trillion, with the surge expected to hit around 100% in a bull case scenario.

Dan Ives, Global Head of Tech Research at Wedbush, on Monday predicted that Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) market capitalization could double to $3 trillion by the end of 2026.

“Heading into 2026 this marks a monster year ahead for Tesla/Musk as the autonomous and robotics chapter begins,” Ives said in a post on X.

Ives expects Tesla’s market capitalization to rise by 33% to $2 trillion in 2026, while his bull case scenario sees a 100% rally by the end of the year.

Tesla shares were up more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

