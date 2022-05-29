Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 BEATS Prabhas' Baahubali 2’s ticket record on 'Bookmyshow'; read details

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, has demonstrated the potential of mass entertainment to viewers.

Every day, KGF 2, featuring Yash, breaks box office records. Last month, on April 14, the picture was released in theatres, and it has performed well since then. Prashant Neel's film has demonstrated the power of a mass entertainer and validated the hype around its release.



Now, the Yash starrer has surpassed the behemoth, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s, record in terms of ticket sales.



According to the most recent news from India’s biggest online cinema ticket purchasing portal BookMyShow, Rocky Bhai’s magic has accomplished an incredible achievement.

The Yash starrer has already eclipsed the giant Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in terms of ticket sales. Rocky Bhai's magic has achieved an unbelievable feat, according to the latest report from India's largest online movie ticket purchase service BookMyShow.



In collaboration with KGF 2 production studio Homable Films and API building business Lysto, the online ticketing service recently revealed the 'KGFverse.'



The KGFverse is a fan-created digital avatar-based environment. The fan community may organise a variety of one-of-a-kind virtual events, such as real-life gatherings and interactions with the KGF team and KGFverse games. According to the creators, this was done as part of the franchise's progression into the Metaverse.



The sequel to the series, starring Yash, was undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2022, but the actual box office receipts significantly beyond everyone's expectations. The film has so far grossed Rs. 1230 crore worldwide. People flocked to the theatres, and it continues to draw enormous crowds even after a month. Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised