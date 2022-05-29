KGF 2 VS Laal Singh Chaddha: Will Aamir Khan's film beat Yash's blockbuster? Here are 5 reason

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is due to hit theatres on August 11, 2022, and everyone is curious to see if it will be able to beat the box office records established by KGF 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also feature in 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will undoubtedly return with another fantastic narrative. Now, fans are curious to know if it will be able to beat the box office records Yash's KGF 2.



Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film has been in development for a few months, and the release date has been pushed back several times owing to the epidemic. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April of this year, but it will now be released on August 11th, 2022. Few Bollywood films have performed well at the box office this year, but Laal Singh Chaddha has the potential to be a blockbuster, and here are five reasons why the Aamir Khan movie can outperform KGF 2.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s superstar jodi: Aamir and Kareena had previously collaborated on popular films like as 3 Idiots and Talaash. Their jodi is making a comeback after a lengthy hiatus, and moviegoers are more eager to see them on the big screen.

A family entertainer: Aamir Khan is known for family entertainer and his movies always target all age groups. Even Laal Singh Chaddha comes in that zone, so we can expect it to do exceptionally well at the box office.

Aamir Khan's film after four years: Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir's most recent film, was released in 2018. His supporters have been excitedly anticipating the opportunity to see him on the big screen, and they will now be able to do so after an almost four-year wait.