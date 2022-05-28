Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised

A teenager fell severely sick after he got ‘inspired’ by Yash’s ‘Rocky Bhai’ character in KGF: Chapter 2. The boy is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Rocking star Yash’s smoking scenes in KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspired’ a teenager so much that he smoked an entire packet of cigarettes and is now hospitalised. The 15-year-old from Hyderabad thrice saw the blockbuster film within two days. After smoking so many cigarettes, the boy developed a severe cough and throat ache. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is presently undergoing treatment. Doctors at Hyderbad’s Century Hospital, on Saturday, announced that they had successfully treated the teenager. They also shared with the media that the boy was given proper counselling sessions as well.

Dr Rohith Reddy Pathuri, Pulmonologist spoke about how easily children, especially teenagers, get influenced by cinema and their favourite actors. “Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes.” ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

The doctor further stressed that filmmakers and actors should not glamourize things such as chewing tobacco or smoking cigarettes, as part of their moral responsibility towards society and their fans. “Movies are a highly influencing element in our society. Movie-makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’ have a cult-following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these demi-gods on screen,” he added. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

Furthermore, the doctor also stressed the need for parents to keep a strong watch on what their lads are watching and the kind of content that is inspiring them. ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 to RRR: Films that stormed box office despite being leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites “Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing and what factors are influencing their child’s acts. Instead of regretting it later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol,” added Dr Rohith Reddy.

