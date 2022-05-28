Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised

    First Published May 28, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    A teenager fell severely sick after he got ‘inspired’ by Yash’s ‘Rocky Bhai’ character in KGF: Chapter 2. The boy is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Rocking star Yash’s smoking scenes in KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspired’ a teenager so much that he smoked an entire packet of cigarettes and is now hospitalised. The 15-year-old from Hyderabad thrice saw the blockbuster film within two days. After smoking so many cigarettes, the boy developed a severe cough and throat ache. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is presently undergoing treatment.

    Doctors at Hyderbad’s Century Hospital, on Saturday, announced that they had successfully treated the teenager. They also shared with the media that the boy was given proper counselling sessions as well.

    Image: Official film poster

    Dr Rohith Reddy Pathuri, Pulmonologist spoke about how easily children, especially teenagers, get influenced by cinema and their favourite actors.  “Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes.”

    ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    Image: Official film poster

    The doctor further stressed that filmmakers and actors should not glamourize things such as chewing tobacco or smoking cigarettes, as part of their moral responsibility towards society and their fans. “Movies are a highly influencing element in our society. Movie-makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’ have a cult-following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these demi-gods on screen,” he added.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

    Image: Still from the movie

    Furthermore, the doctor also stressed the need for parents to keep a strong watch on what their lads are watching and the kind of content that is inspiring them.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 to RRR: Films that stormed box office despite being leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    “Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing and what factors are influencing their child’s acts. Instead of regretting it later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol,” added Dr Rohith Reddy.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Meanwhile, helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has created multiple records at the box office, domestically as well as internationally. The film has already crossed Rs 1250 crore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda first look out drb

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's first look, out!

    Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days

    Aryan Khan drugs case Ex NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action?

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River - adt

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River

    Chelsea reveals date when Todd Boehly takeover will be completed-ayh

    Chelsea reveals date when Todd Boehly's takeover will be completed

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; deliberate on Islamophobia, communalism in India

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; discuss Islamophobia, hate in India

    Recent Videos

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon