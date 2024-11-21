Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

AR Rahman’s journey from Dilip Kumar to becoming a global music icon is as fascinating as his melodies. His name change wasn’t just a personal decision but a spiritual transformation inspired by a Hindu astrologer. This shift marked the beginning of his rise to worldwide fame and immense cultural impact

AR Rahman, Saira Banu announced their separation almost three decades after marriage. The couple had been married for 29 years and had largely managed to keep their relationship out of the lime light. The couple has three children together. They announced the separation through a joint statement issued by their lawyer Vandana Shah. However, as per Vandana's statement the financial aspect of the divorce has not yet been settled.

AR Rahman was born a hindu. He converted to Islam following the death of his father. His birth name was Dilip Kumar. He never found connection with his birth name. He had a long desire to change his name and found deep connection with the name 'Rahman'. As he changed converted to Islam after his father's death, along with his family, he decided to use the long desired name 'Rahman'

Rahman recounted that a Hindu astrologer played a pivotal role in his renaming. While consulting for his younger sister’s marriage, the astrologer suggested the names Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim. Rahman chose the former and, with his mother’s intuition, added "Allahrakha" to create AR Rahman

The name AR Rahman, meaning "Protected by God," has become synonymous with musical excellence. This transformation marked not only a spiritual journey for Rahman but also the beginning of his rise to global fame, establishing him as one of the most iconic musicians in the world

