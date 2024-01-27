Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Bhavatharini? Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter mortal remains brought to Chennai

    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    On Thursday, music composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter passed away due to cancer. As per reports, she was undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka, and today (January 27), her mortal remains have been brought to her Chennai home.

    Bhavatharini, the daughter of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, died from cancer on January 25, 2024. Bhavatharini's mortal remains will soon travel to Gudalur for the final farewell. The music director and playback vocalist died at the age of 47. She died on Thursday night while being treated for cancer in Sri Lanka. 

    Her lifeless remains were transferred from Sri Lanka to Ilaiyaraaja's Chennai home on Friday. According to a news agency, Bhavatharini's lifeless remains are being conserved in her Chennai home while friends and family have come to pay their last respects.

    Following Bhavatharini's death, veteran actor Kamal Haasan expressed his heartfelt condolences via Twitter on Friday. He wrote, “I don’t know what to do with my dear brother Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini’s demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini.”

    Ilaiyaraaja shared a photo of himself and his late daughter on X a day after she passed away. For her rendition of her father Ilaiyaraaja’s composition ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu‘ from the movie ‘Bharathi,’ Bhavatharini won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

    Ilaiyaraaja paid tribute to his late daughter earlier today and posted a picture of the two of them on social media.

    The music composer was seen in the black-and-white photo pointing something to his daughter inside a book. The caption on the post read, “Dear Daughter.”

    Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja

