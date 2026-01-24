- Home
Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend, revealed in an interview that, just before the Indian cricketer's wedding, her ex-fiancé, Palaash Muchhal, was caught in bed with a girl.
Palaash Muchhal in Trouble? Man Alleges Pre-Wedding Scandal
Vidnyan Mane has recently made headlines and been the buzz of the town. Vidnyan, in an interview, accused Palaash Muchhal of defrauding him of about Rs. 40 lakh. He also claimed to be Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend and attended their wedding. He claimed that Palaash was caught with a girl in the bed just before the wedding.
Who is Vidnyan Mane?
We are sure everyone wants to know who Vidnyan is. He is an actor and producer working in the Marathi cinema industry. Mane is both an entertainer and a politician. In 2024, he ran in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj seat.
Mane is very active on social media. He has 183K Instagram followers, and his bio says, "Producer l Actor - Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess, & Badminton."
Palaash Muchhal in Trouble? Man Alleges Pre-Wedding Scandal
In 2024, Mane revealed some on-set photos from the film Nazariya, which he produced and Palaash directed. He captioned the photo, "Returning to my favourite passion—movies." This time, however, I'm venturing into the realm of Bollywood as a producer.... Vidnyan Mane Studios!! (sic)."
What Did Vidnyan Mane Say About Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's Wedding?
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Mane stated, "I was at the wedding ceremonies (November 23, 2025) when he was discovered red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scenario tha, he was beaten up by Indian female cricket players. The whole family is chindi chor. I expected him to marry and settle in Sangli, but it has entirely backfired on me.
Palaash Muchhal Responds to Allegations Against Him
After Mane's interview went viral, Palaash responded on Instagram, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation."
"And they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," the post further read.
