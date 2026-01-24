We are sure everyone wants to know who Vidnyan is. He is an actor and producer working in the Marathi cinema industry. Mane is both an entertainer and a politician. In 2024, he ran in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj seat.

Mane is very active on social media. He has 183K Instagram followers, and his bio says, "Producer l Actor - Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess, & Badminton."