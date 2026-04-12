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Who is Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta made her Punjabi film debut in 2015 with 'Angrej', for which she won the PTC Punjabi Film Award for Best Actress. She also won two Filmfare Punjabi awards for her work in 'Love Punjab' (2016) and 'Lahoriye' (2017). She gained massive popularity for her roles in 'Qismat' (2018), 'Qismat 2' (2021), 'Surkhi Bindi' (2019), and 'Cuttputlli' (2022).