Who Is Sargun Mehta? Actress-Producer and Wife of Ravi Dubey Amid Ramayan Buzz
Ever since Nitesh Tiwari unveiled Ramayan, curiosity has surged around its cast, especially Ravi Dubey. Here’s a closer look at the actor’s real-life wife.
Who is Sargun Mehta
Who is Sargun Mehta
Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman in 'Ramayan', is married to Sargun Mehta. Sargun is a famous TV actress herself and has also worked in Bollywood and Punjabi films. In fact, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi film industry.
Who is Sargun Mehta
Who is Sargun Mehta
Who is Sargun Mehta
Who is Sargun Mehta
Who is Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta has acted in many TV serials like 'Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh', 'Phulwa', 'Crime Patrol', 'Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada', 'Rishton Ka Mela', and 'Balika Vadhu'. She has also appeared on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 8', 'Bigg Boss 9', 'Nach Baliye 5', and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
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