Actor Ravie Dubey was overwhelmed with emotion after fans celebrated his role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' by featuring him on Times Square. The actor expressed immense gratitude for the fan-driven tribute.

Ravie Dubey Overwhelmed by Fan Tribute on Times Square

Actor Ravie Dubey found himself overwhelmed with emotions after a fan-driven tribute placed him on the iconic Times Square. Reacting to the gesture, the actor expressed gratitude after his glimpse as Lakshman from Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' was featured on Times Square.

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"Wow... did you guys just put me on Times Square?! After all these years, I realize how blessed I am to have fans who have become family. I just saw this, and I'm honestly overwhelmed. Thank you for this love...it means everything. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

On Portraying Lakshman

Speaking to ANI, Ravie opened up about portraying Lakshman and shared, "I am excited, with surrender if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender."

About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Earlier this month, a special teaser of the much-awaited 'Ramayana' was released, treating fans to Ranbir Kapoor as Maryada Purushottam Rama. The teaser for 'Ramayana: The Introduction' gives fans a first look at Ranbir in his role. Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi appear only briefly in a few shots, along with glimpses of Ravana's kingdom. The video, titled Rama, mainly focuses on the journey and adventures of Lord Rama. The visuals stand out for their grand scale and impressive appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

Besides Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027. (ANI)