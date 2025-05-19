- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Is Nusraat Faria? Actress detained at airport in attempted murder investigation
Who Is Nusraat Faria? Actress detained at airport in attempted murder investigation
Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria is in the news after being arrested at Dhaka Airport for allegedly attempting to murder a student. Here are 10 photos of the actress.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria was arrested on Sunday at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in connection with an attempted murder case. She was reportedly set to fly to Thailand when authorities detained her, preventing her from boarding the flight. The specifics of the charges remain unclear as investigations continue.
Nusraat Faria, 31, is a law graduate with an LLB degree. Alongside her acting career, she has a strong academic background, adding to her versatility in both the entertainment and legal fields.
Before becoming an actress, Nusraat Faria was a prominent model, featuring in numerous TV commercials and print advertisements, which helped establish her presence in the entertainment industry.
Nusraat Faria made her acting debut in 2015 with the Bangladeshi film Aashiqui, starring alongside Ankush Hazra. The film marked the beginning of her successful career in Dhallywood.
Nusraat Faria’s debut film was a box office success, leading to roles in popular films like Hero 420, Badsha: The Don, and Boss 2, further cementing her status in Dhallywood.
Nusraat Faria is regarded as a superstar in Bangladeshi cinema, with a successful career spanning TV shows, OTT platforms, and music videos. Her versatile talent has made her a prominent figure in multiple entertainment sectors.
Nusraat Faria is highly active on social media, boasting over 4 million followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, professional projects, and behind-the-scenes moments.
Nusraat Faria regularly keeps her fans updated on her daily life, upcoming projects, and career milestones through her social media platforms, offering a personal connection with her large following.