Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria Mazhar outshines Nora Fatehi in looks

Entertainment
Nusrat looks very attractive in a pink colored glittery saree. She has done choker and peach makeup with it. You can also recreate this type of look.
The Bangladeshi actress looks daring in a crimson chiffon saree. Saree borders have sequence work. With a sequence blouse, the appearance is weighty.
Nusrat is giving a gorgeous look in a blue colored multicolor embroidered saree. You can wear this saree of hers at a wedding or party.
The complexion of the face gets enhanced in a pink colored georgette saree. You look beautiful even without makeup. You can also take inspiration from this look of the actress.
If you want to get a bold and beautiful look, then you can recreate Nusrat's net saree. The actress has styled the saree with red color lipstick.
Nusrat is giving a graceful look in a pink colored Banarasi silk saree. Choose light jewelry and minimal makeup in this look.
Nusrat's modern saree looks also include belted saree style, which gives a fusion touch to the traditional saree. She wears stylish blouses and heavy accessories with this look.
Ruffle saree looks very beautiful on young girls. You can steal the show by wearing such a saree with a halter neck blouse.