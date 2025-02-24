Who Is Jasmin Walia? Meet Hardik Pandya’s rumored girlfriend [PHOTOS]

British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia sparked rumors after being spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai alongside Axar Patel’s wife. Her presence fueled speculation about her alleged romance with Indian skipper Hardik Pandya

Past Social Media Hints Spark Speculation

Rumors about Jasmin and Hardik’s alleged romance have been circulating for some time. Fans previously noticed that both had shared vacation pictures from what seemed to be the same hotel in Greece. Although neither has addressed the rumors, their social media activity continues to fuel curiosity

Who Is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is widely recognized for her music career, particularly for the hit song Bom Diggy with Zack Knight, which gained massive popularity in India and was featured in the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With strong ties to both the UK and India, she has a significant fan following

Hardik Pandya’s Personal Life and Ongoing Speculation

Hardik Pandya has been in the headlines due to reports of his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. While the cricketer remains focused on his professional commitments, his rumored connection with Jasmin Walia has drawn attention

Unconfirmed Reports and Ongoing Speculation

Neither Jasmin nor Hardik has made any official statements regarding their relationship. However, their public appearances and social media interactions have kept fans speculating, eagerly awaiting any confirmation

