Who Is Jasmin Walia? Meet Hardik Pandya’s rumored girlfriend [PHOTOS]

British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia sparked rumors after being spotted at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai alongside Axar Patel’s wife. Her presence fueled speculation about her alleged romance with Indian skipper Hardik Pandya

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

British-Indian singer and television personality Jasmin Walia was recently seen at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Seated beside Axar Patel’s wife, her presence led to speculation about her rumored relationship with Indian cricket captain Hardik Pandya

budget 2025
article_image2

Past Social Media Hints Spark Speculation

Rumors about Jasmin and Hardik’s alleged romance have been circulating for some time. Fans previously noticed that both had shared vacation pictures from what seemed to be the same hotel in Greece. Although neither has addressed the rumors, their social media activity continues to fuel curiosity

article_image3

Who Is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is widely recognized for her music career, particularly for the hit song Bom Diggy with Zack Knight, which gained massive popularity in India and was featured in the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With strong ties to both the UK and India, she has a significant fan following

article_image4

Hardik Pandya’s Personal Life and Ongoing Speculation

Hardik Pandya has been in the headlines due to reports of his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. While the cricketer remains focused on his professional commitments, his rumored connection with Jasmin Walia has drawn attention

article_image5

Unconfirmed Reports and Ongoing Speculation

Neither Jasmin nor Hardik has made any official statements regarding their relationship. However, their public appearances and social media interactions have kept fans speculating, eagerly awaiting any confirmation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH] ATG

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity RBA

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon