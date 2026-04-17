Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Meet Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Fiance
Ishaan Mehra is a fitness coach and former swimmer who came into the spotlight after getting engaged to Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Alia Bhatt. He is not from the film industry.
Shaheen Bhatt Announces Engagement
Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Alia Bhatt, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. She shared romantic pictures on Instagram, showing off her diamond ring. Her caption playfully read that they may have “overdone liking each other,” delighting fans and followers everywhere online.
Social Media Buzz and Reactions
As soon as Shaheen shared the news, her post went viral. Fans, friends, and celebrities flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Many were curious about Ishaan Mehra, as he is not from the film industry. The announcement quickly became a talking point, with people wanting to know more about her fiancé.
Who Is Ishaan Mehra?
Ishaan Mehra is a fitness coach and a former international swimmer. He has represented India at the Youth Asian Games and is passionate about health and fitness. His Instagram profile, which has around 9,000 followers, mainly features workout videos, fitness routines, and glimpses of his disciplined lifestyle and training sessions.
Their Love Story
While it is not clear how Shaheen and Ishaan first met, they made their relationship public last year. In April, Shaheen posted pictures with him on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday. Since then, the couple has shared a few glimpses of their bond, leading up to this happy engagement announcement.
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