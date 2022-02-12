  • Facebook
    When Goddess Lakshmi left Salma Hayek impressed; actress also talked about her love for yoga

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Hollywood actress Salma Hayek had once revealed that she has a tremendous love for Hindu goddess Lakshmi and that she focuses on her while she meditates

    In Hinduism, there are numerous gods and goddesses. And these gods and goddesses are not just worshipped and respected by millions of Hindus alone, but they are revered by people worldwide.
     

    Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has revealed that she loves Hindu goddess Lakshmi and concentrates on her while she meditates. 

     In a social media post, Salma Hayek had told that her meditation is focused on goddess Lakshmi, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

    Salma Hayek has also openly shown her love for yoga. The actress had said, “I don’t have time to exercise. I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it (restorative yoga) can have.”

    Salma Hayek is a big fan of dancing too and she likes to incorporate dance moves into her exercises.

    In an interview, Salma Hayek's trainer, Sara Shears, had said that the actress has a lot of drive when it comes to fitness. ​​"Salma is super smart and has so much drive," 

