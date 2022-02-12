When Goddess Lakshmi left Salma Hayek impressed; actress also talked about her love for yoga

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek had once revealed that she has a tremendous love for Hindu goddess Lakshmi and that she focuses on her while she meditates

In Hinduism, there are numerous gods and goddesses. And these gods and goddesses are not just worshipped and respected by millions of Hindus alone, but they are revered by people worldwide.



In a social media post, Salma Hayek had told that her meditation is focused on goddess Lakshmi, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

Salma Hayek has also openly shown her love for yoga. The actress had said, “I don’t have time to exercise. I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it (restorative yoga) can have.”

Salma Hayek is a big fan of dancing too and she likes to incorporate dance moves into her exercises.