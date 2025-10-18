Image Credit : our own

The actress stated, "I recall one Dhanteras, just after my first or second film, when I was making excellent money, and it was the first time I bought something large with my own money. I was overwhelmed since it seemed like such a proud time for both myself and my parents. So it was a chain and pendant for my mother, who has always been my lucky charm. It wasn't about the cost, but rather the thrill of giving my mother something unique with my own money," according to the Hindustan Times.