Wedding album out: Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker share their marriage photos

Reality TV celebrity Kourtney Kardashian has shared pictures from her 'epic' drunk Vegas wedding to Travis Barker; take a look



Kourtney Kardashian has officially acknowledged that she and Travis Barker married in a Las Vegas chapel, however, the marriage is not legally binding. In October, the pair got engaged and went to the church for a private wedding ceremony a few hours after their appearance at the Grammys 2022. Kourtney posted the photos on Instagram and stated that they held a 2 a.m. wedding as "practise" for the real day.

Kourtney and Travis wore matching leather jackets to the wedding. Unlike Travis, who was spotted wearing only the jacket, Kourtney was seen wearing a T-shirt with a cross on it underneath the jacket.

The event was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. A few photos also showed the pair enjoying sloppy kisses as they exited the church with great smiles.



Sharing the pictures, Kourtney wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."



Even though it is a wedding, it will not be legally binding because Kourtney and Travis did not have a marriage licence at the time. According to an earlier Page Six article, the couple had not sought for a marriage license/certificate.



The news of Kourtney and Travis' Vegas wedding was originally revealed by TMZ. According to the article, Kourtney and Travis refused to allow pictures at the site and brought their own photographer and security for the covert wedding. The pair has also planned 'several' extra parties, according to the source.