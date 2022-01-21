Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last video speaking about life, stars, universe; his fans shouldn’t miss this

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, here's looking back at his last video where he talks to his friends about life and universe; take a look

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left an unforgettable impression in everyone's life, especially on his fans. His passing shocked the entire nation on June 14, 2020. Today is Sushant’s 36th birth anniversary, and his fans and social media remember him sharing his old pictures and videos.



Sushant Singh Rajput was good in her studies, the Patna-born Sushant had enrolled for Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) after scoring an All India Rank of 7 in its entrance examination in 2003.



The actor later dropped out in his third year of college to follow his dreams, acting. Hence, he joined Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and in 2006, he was seen dancing with Aishwarya Rai in



Not just that, Sushant Singh Rajput also took part in the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony with Aishwarya, apart from performing at IIFA in 2005. Then Sushant decided to move to Mumbai and did some small jobs to sustain his life in the city while also taking up theatre.



After two years working with Nadira Babbar’s theatre group Ekjute he got a big push while performing at the Prithvi Theatre. As the casting team of Balaji Telefilms approached him to audition, he got the second lead role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008–2009). Soon he landed in Pavitra Rishta where he played the main lead, Manav Deshmukh. Rest is history.

