Was Shah Rukh Khan's father the youngest freedom fighter? Why are netizens calling him 'Lier'?

Shah Rukh Khan is a prominent actor in the Hindi film industry who has always inspired his fans with his rags-to-riches story and how he rose to become 'King Khan'. In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was heard discussing his legendary family. The actor claimed that his grandpa, Iftikhar Ahmed, was Karnataka's top engineer and developed the Mangalore port. He stated that his father, Taj Mohammed Khan, was India's youngest independence warrior, imprisoned when he was 16 or 19.

SRK said that his grandfather was Iftikhar Ahmed, who was Karnataka's chief engineer and oversaw the construction of the Mangalore port. He was schooled in London and was one of our country's leading engineers. King Khan further said that his father was the youngest freedom fighter of India and he was imprisoned when he was 16 or 19. He added that one of his close acquaintances, maybe related to him, was General Shah Nawaz Khan, who was a leader of the Indian National Army alongside Subhas Chandra Bose.

Along the same lines, Shah Rukh Khan remarked that he comes from an interesting family. His father was a lawyer and a freedom fighter, and his mother worked as a magistrate and social worker. The actor also disclosed that his sister holds an MA in psychology. He added that they are quite interesting, and so is his family. His father was both a lawyer and a freedom fighter, his mother was a magistrate and a social worker, and his sister holds an MA in psychology.

Soon after, the actor's footage was uploaded on Reddit, which amused the internet users. A section of social media users noted that Shaheed Baji Rout (12 years old) and Khudiram Bose (18 years old) were India's youngest liberation warriors. Criticizing Shah Rukh, a netizen wrote, "Youngest independence fighter? Khudiram Bose and Baji Raut are rolling in their graves. Why do you need to resort to hyperbole? Being a freedom warrior is already magnificent in every sense.

