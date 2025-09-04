- Home
War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer spy universe movie to stream HERE
War 2 OTT Release Date: The big-budget action thriller 'War 2,' starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Man of Masses Jr NTR, produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to stream on OTT soon
War 2 OTT: The latest movie featuring Man of Masses Jr NTR and Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan, War 2, directed by star director Ayan Mukerji, didn't quite get the expected response. There was huge hype around the film before its release, not only because it was Tarak's Bollywood entry but also because he was acting alongside Hrithik Roshan. But after its release, War 2 turned the fans' expectations upside down. Initially receiving positive talk, it eventually stumbled at the box office. So, when will this multi-starrer stream online?
Directed by star director Ayan Mukerji, War 2 was made on a budget of around Rs. 400 crores. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The hype increased among fans, especially as it was Jr NTR's first Bollywood movie. Released in theaters on August 14 with huge expectations, the film received mixed reviews. However, it managed to collect decent numbers in Telugu due to Tarak's craze. In terms of box office collections, it earned Rs. 234.90 crores in India and Rs. 357 crores worldwide in 20 days. Despite falling short of high expectations, the Tarak-Hrithik combination generated good hype.
Fans are eager about War 2's OTT release. Netflix reportedly acquired the OTT rights for approximately Rs. 150 crores. Discussions are already buzzing on social media. Those who saw it in theaters and those who missed it are now keen to watch it on OTT. The action sequences in War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, were well-received. The action episodes between Tarak and Hrithik were a major highlight. Streaming is expected to begin 6 to 8 weeks after the theatrical release, likely in late September or early October on Netflix. Trade circles believe that despite underperforming in theaters, 'War 2' could regain significant craze with its OTT release. Jr NTR's popularity in the South Indian film industry might attract a large audience on Netflix.
Man of Masses Jr NTR is going to be fully busy for the next four years. He already has a lineup of films with star directors. **Jr NTR – Prashanth Neel Movie:** Jr NTR is currently working on a massive action entertainer directed by Prashanth Neel, set for a grand release in 2026. **Devara 2:** Tarak is preparing for a hat-trick with Koratala Siva. High expectations surround Devara 2 after the success of the first part. **Jr NTR-Trivikram Project:** A movie based on mythology is planned, with Tarak rumored to play Kumaraswamy. **NTR–Nelson:** Discussions are underway with the director of Jailer. If this collaboration happens, it's sure to set the box office on fire. With such exciting projects lined up, Tarak's fans are beaming with pride.
Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is currently busy with several exciting projects. Fans are thrilled about his lineup, which includes action, superhero, and mythological genres. He greeted the audience last month with War 2 but didn't achieve the expected success. **Krrish 4:** The superhero franchise Krrish series continues with Krrish 4. Hrithik will reprise his superhero avatar in this film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, slated for a 2025 release. **Brahmastra Part Two: Dev:** This visual wonder, directed by Bollywood star director Ayan Mukerji, might feature Hrithik Roshan as 'Dev.' **Mahabharat:** Rumors suggest Hrithik might play 'Arjuna' in the epic Mahabharata, directed by the legendary S.S. Rajamouli. He also has Fighter 2 and Alpha in the pipeline.
