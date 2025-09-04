3 5

Image Credit : instagram

Fans are eager about War 2's OTT release. Netflix reportedly acquired the OTT rights for approximately Rs. 150 crores. Discussions are already buzzing on social media. Those who saw it in theaters and those who missed it are now keen to watch it on OTT. The action sequences in War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, were well-received. The action episodes between Tarak and Hrithik were a major highlight. Streaming is expected to begin 6 to 8 weeks after the theatrical release, likely in late September or early October on Netflix. Trade circles believe that despite underperforming in theaters, 'War 2' could regain significant craze with its OTT release. Jr NTR's popularity in the South Indian film industry might attract a large audience on Netflix.