Sexy Pictures: Malaika Arora raises temperature in cleavage-revealing sports bra and biker shorts

On Friday, Malaika Arora was spotted outside the gym in Bandra wearing a black sports bra and biker shorts; check out the Bollywood diva's super sexy pictures.

Malaika Arora, a fitness enthusiast, often inspires her fans with her motivational workout videos. In Mumbai, the Bollywood diva is frequently spotted outside her yoga studio if she is not travelling or busy filming for a project. On Friday, the actor went to the Bandra gym to fit a workout into her schedule, and the actress looked fierce in her workout attire. Also read: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

In photos shared by Bollywood paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Bollywood's 'Munni' was seen entering the gym and waving at the photographers. Malaika wore a black sports bra and matching biker shorts. The finishing touches were: a black baseball cap, flip-flops, an unkempt low hairdo, and a natural appearance.

The racerback sports bra has piping on the deep U neckline and a short hem accentuating the star's toned belly. The skin-hugging shape of the high-waisted tights highlighted her contours.She topped it up with a zipper sweat shirt. Also read: Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram? Her fees will blow your mind!

Earlier this week, Malaika was spotted wearing a black sports bra with denim shorts and a snake-printed overcoat. She accessorised her look with a cap.

