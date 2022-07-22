Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Pictures: Malaika Arora raises temperature in cleavage-revealing sports bra and biker shorts

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    On Friday, Malaika Arora was spotted outside the gym in Bandra wearing a black sports bra and biker shorts; check out the Bollywood diva's super sexy pictures.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora, a fitness enthusiast, often inspires her fans with her motivational workout videos. In Mumbai, the Bollywood diva is frequently spotted outside her yoga studio if she is not travelling or busy filming for a project. On Friday, the actor went to the Bandra gym to fit a workout into her schedule, and the actress looked fierce in her workout attire.

    Also read: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    In photos shared by Bollywood paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Bollywood's 'Munni' was seen entering the gym and waving at the photographers. Malaika wore a black sports bra and matching biker shorts. The finishing touches were: a black baseball cap, flip-flops, an unkempt low hairdo, and a natural appearance.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    The racerback sports bra has piping on the deep U neckline and a short hem accentuating the star's toned belly. The skin-hugging shape of the high-waisted tights highlighted her contours.She topped it up with a zipper sweat shirt.

    Also read: Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram? Her fees will blow your mind!

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Earlier this week, Malaika was spotted wearing a black sports bra with denim shorts and a snake-printed overcoat. She accessorised her look with a cap.

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah (File Photo); Kim Kardashian Instagram

    Malaika Arora, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, has often been called India's Kim Kardashian. Like the American socialite, the Bollywood diva is known for wearing body-hugging clothes that show off her well-toned curves.

    Also read: Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps; steps out in body-hugging outfit

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Ek Villain Returns Exclusive Arjun Kapoor reveals truth behind marriage rumours drb

    Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

    Shamshera Exclusive Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt talk about Sanju drb

    Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

    Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about marriage ex husband Naga Chaitanya drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

    Nude pictures Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable poses in birthday suit drb

    Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

    Recent Stories

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, Windies opts to field

    What is Karnataka government providing in mid day meal Here s what we know gcw

    What is Karnataka government providing in mid-day meal? Here's what we know

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital gcw

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital?

    Yediyurappa to not contest next Karnataka election son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura gcw

    Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura

    Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee This isn t time for whataboutery ego or anger gcw

    'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon