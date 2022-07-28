Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora looks ravishing in RED HOT strapless gown

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    In the latest pictures of Malaika Arora that the actor shared on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a stunning red gown, accessorised with a chunky gold choker chain and earrings.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Malaika Arora has been turning heads with ravishing looks, lately. Whether it is walking on the red carpet, on a ramp or simply posing for a photoshoot, Malaika has slayed in each of her outfits. However, it is her latest red gown that has got us crushing over the actress. Wearing a red strapless gown from the fashion brand ‘House of Eda’ Malaika looks nothing less than royalty as she poses across a big hallway, and rightly captioning the image as ‘A royal affair’.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Malaika Arora posted a slew of pictures as she posed in the backdrop of a luxurious setup. These pictures show Malaika in a stunning red gown.

    ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Since the time the pictures were posted, Malaika Arora received more than a lakh likes on her post. The comments section was flooded with her fans and followers dropping in heart and fire emojis, signifying how hot the actress looks in those images.

    ALSO READ: 5 sexy cleavage revealing pictures and videos of hotty Ameesha Patel

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Malaika Arora’s these pictures in the red-hot ravishing gown, defy her age. Looking at these pictures, one cannot say that she is in her late 40s as she continues to kill it with her looks.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Malaika Arora on Wednesday walked the ramp for the prestigious Delhi Fashion Week. For the couture, Malaika wore a see-through black gown that came with a plunging neckline.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Karan Malhotra Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera failure drb

    After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

    Ek Villain Returns Here is what Disha Patani Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria breakfast looks like drb

    Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

    Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment Gandhi drb

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

    Yashraj Mukhate latest song is about Ranveer Singh bum drb

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Recent Stories

    NCW summons Congress's AR Chowdhury for 'rashtrapatni' remark; asks Sonia Gandhi to intervene - adt

    NCW summons Congress's AR Chowdhury for 'rashtrapatni' remark; asks Sonia Gandhi to intervene

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out India complete schedule for the event-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

    Delhis Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant - adt

    Delhi's Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought-ayh

    CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event snt

    Pakistan boycotts 44th Chess Olympiad; India says decision 'highly unfortunate'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon