Malaika Arora looks ravishing in RED HOT strapless gown

In the latest pictures of Malaika Arora that the actor shared on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a stunning red gown, accessorised with a chunky gold choker chain and earrings.

Malaika Arora has been turning heads with ravishing looks, lately. Whether it is walking on the red carpet, on a ramp or simply posing for a photoshoot, Malaika has slayed in each of her outfits. However, it is her latest red gown that has got us crushing over the actress. Wearing a red strapless gown from the fashion brand ‘House of Eda’ Malaika looks nothing less than royalty as she poses across a big hallway, and rightly captioning the image as ‘A royal affair’.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Malaika Arora posted a slew of pictures as she posed in the backdrop of a luxurious setup. These pictures show Malaika in a stunning red gown.

Since the time the pictures were posted, Malaika Arora received more than a lakh likes on her post. The comments section was flooded with her fans and followers dropping in heart and fire emojis, signifying how hot the actress looks in those images.

Malaika Arora’s these pictures in the red-hot ravishing gown, defy her age. Looking at these pictures, one cannot say that she is in her late 40s as she continues to kill it with her looks.

