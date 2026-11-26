Since both Soundarya and Aamani were from Bangalore, a special connection naturally formed between them. During that time, they acted together in three to five movies. Their combination worked out very well, especially when they worked together in films like Anna Chellelu and Amma Donga. Aamani recalled that they used to sit next to each other during shooting.

Aamani said that back then, Soundarya was also like a little kid and used to be very playful. She said they used to spend time singing Kannada songs and speaking in Kannada without any other thoughts. In that way, affection grew between them through Kannada songs and words, and they became close enough to share personal matters with each other.