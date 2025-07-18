Image Credit : Facebook/ Vijay Deverakonda

What does Vijay Deverakonda's team say?

The movie 'Kingdom' is set to release on July 31st. Vijay Deverakonda's hospitalization during the film's promotions has dealt a blow to the movie team. Currently, Vijay is reportedly undergoing treatment for dengue. His platelet count is also said to have improved. It's reported that the Tollywood star is likely to be discharged from the hospital on July 20th. However, Vijay's team says he is fine, there's no problem, and he has recovered. They haven't confirmed whether Vijay is in the hospital or not.