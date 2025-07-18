- Home
Reports emerged that actor Vijay Deverakonda was hospitalized. His illness before the release of the movie 'Kingdom' worried fans. However, Vijay's team provided clarity on the matter.
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has risen to become a star hero through pan-India films. Currently busy with the movie 'Kingdom,' news regarding Vijay Deverakonda is going viral. Reports of the Rowdy hero being hospitalized due to illness amidst the release work of 'Kingdom' have spread. News of Vijay Deverakonda suffering from dengue fever quickly spread within the film industry.
Vijay Deverakonda's Illness
It seems that hero Vijay Deverakonda has been suffering from an illness for the past few days. However, Vijay's team did not provide any information about this initially. Fans are worried, not knowing his condition. It's reported that Vijay has been suffering from a fever for a few days. Medical tests confirmed it to be dengue fever. That's why Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly hospitalized and receiving treatment. Information suggests he is currently recovering.
What does Vijay Deverakonda's team say?
The movie 'Kingdom' is set to release on July 31st. Vijay Deverakonda's hospitalization during the film's promotions has dealt a blow to the movie team. Currently, Vijay is reportedly undergoing treatment for dengue. His platelet count is also said to have improved. It's reported that the Tollywood star is likely to be discharged from the hospital on July 20th. However, Vijay's team says he is fine, there's no problem, and he has recovered. They haven't confirmed whether Vijay is in the hospital or not.
When is 'Kingdom' releasing?
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Kingdom' is ready for release. Vijay Deverakonda has pinned all his hopes on this action thriller. The film was supposed to release on March 30th, but it was postponed due to some reasons. Changes also had to be made to the agreement with Netflix. Now, they are planning to release the movie on July 31st. With only a few days left for the release, the movie team wanted to ramp up promotions, but Vijay Deverakonda's hospitalization is causing concern.