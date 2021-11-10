Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan to work together in a film? Here is what we know

It looks like Bollywood stars are announcing the release of their movies lately. Is Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan doing a movie together? Here is what we know.

It looks like Bollywood stars are announcing the release of their movies lately. They have been spotted outside the offices of directors. Today, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together which speculated that they are doing a film together. Although there is no official confirmation but as per a report in Pinkvilla, they were spotted outside Maddick office. There is no official confirmation on the same. They both were seen wearing casuals as they posed for the paps.

Earlier, they were spotted coming to the office separately. Sara was seen in an ethnic avatar. She had worn a white kurti which had embroidery and she had teamed it up with a white churidaar. Vicky, on the flip side was seen wearing a striped shirt and denim. Both were seen adhering to the COVID-19 norms and regulations. Their casual looks made them look classic.

The actress was seen sans makeup while both smiled while posing for the camera. There have been rumours doing roundabouts that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy movie. Laxman is known for his movies Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

On the professional front, Vicky is enjoying the success of his last movie Sardar Udham. He would next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He was the Indian Army chief back during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.