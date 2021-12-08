Vicky Kaushal's family has special plan for 'bahu' Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony (Read Deets)

Details of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's mehendi ceremony are out; groom's mother has planned some special treatment for their bahu.



Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to marry in Rajasthan tomorrow, and today, they will have a grand Mehendi ceremony in Punjabi style. Last night, the couple enjoyed their Sangeet ceremony, which was attended by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, and their families.



Many hit Bollywood songs were played from Katrina's films, some popular Punjabi folk music and more filled the air of the 14th century Six Senses Fort. Many fireworks were seen at the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony help at the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Today, we learned that Katrina and Vicky's Mehendi ceremony would be exceptional since both sides of the family will be present. Vicky has a big Punjabi family, which are all looking forward to officially welcoming bahu Katrina into the family. It is said that the Mehendi ceremony that will start early evening and go into the sunset. Also read: Salman Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan's wedding

During that time, the weather at the fort will be perfect, neither too hot nor too cold. Also, during the sunset time, the pictures will look beautiful along with the backdrop of the fort. Katrina and her guest will get henna applied on their hands simultaneously.

