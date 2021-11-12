Vicky Kaushal ditched engineering to join Bollywood because of this reason

The URI star Vicky Kaushal gave up an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications to join films because of this silly reason

It is known to all that Vicky Kaushal holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. A few years back, the Raazi star shared his life on the post of Humans Of Bombay had informed about how he had torn an engineering job offer letter and set out for auditions.

Vicky said that he understood that a 9 to 5 is not what he wants from his life. During an industrial visit in the second year of his engineering. Vicky said, "Really, I have been an engineering undergraduate, and he (Vicky's Father) was happy seeing his son become an engineer. Because none from my house ever done an office job where they get a monthly salary, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time."

During the second year of my graduation, Vicky said that his engineering institute took him on an industrial visit to show their destiny and how companies work. "I went there, and till that time I was a rat in the race. I saw people working over there in front of computers, I couldn't feel that, and for the first time in my life, I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here."