    Vicky Kaushal ditched engineering to join Bollywood because of this reason

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 2:05 PM IST
    The URI star Vicky Kaushal gave up an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications to join films because of this silly reason

    Not many know that Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. Yes, before joining Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal was offered a 9 to 5 job, but he ditched it and went for an audition.
     

    It is known to all that Vicky Kaushal holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. A few years back, the Raazi star shared his life on the post of Humans Of Bombay had informed about how he had torn an engineering job offer letter and set out for auditions.

    A few years back, Vicky has shared his life on the post for Humans Of Bombay and revealed how he had torn an offer letter from the engineering job and set out Hindi film auditions. He came as a guest who opened up on what made him drive away from engineering in a freewheeling chat with Bear Grylls. Also Read: When Vicky Kaushal lived in 10/10 house without separate kitchen or bathroom (Read deets)

    Vicky said that he understood that a 9 to 5 is not what he wants from his life. During an industrial visit in the second year of his engineering. Vicky said, "Really, I have been an engineering undergraduate, and he (Vicky's Father) was happy seeing his son become an engineer. Because none from my house ever done an office job where they get a monthly salary, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time."

    During the second year of my graduation, Vicky said that his engineering institute took him on an industrial visit to show their destiny and how companies work. "I went there, and till that time I was a rat in the race. I saw people working over there in front of computers, I couldn't feel that, and for the first time in my life, I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here." 

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, released last month. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Govinda Naam Mera playing the role of Govinda Waghmare with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

