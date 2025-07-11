- Home
- Entertainment
- Did you know Sobhita Dhulipala’s favourite Telugu hero? It’s not Naga Chaitanya – find out
Did you know Sobhita Dhulipala’s favourite Telugu hero? It’s not Naga Chaitanya – find out
Guess who Sobhita Dhulipala’s favorite Telugu hero is? It’s not her hubby Naga Chaitanya! She recently revealed the name of the star she truly admires—fans might be surprised
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Though not a star heroine, she made her mark in Tollywood. After Samantha's divorce, she fell in love with Naga Chaitanya. Their relationship progressed quickly, from foreign trips to engagement and marriage. Now, they're living happily. Sobhita seems to be prioritizing family life and isn't doing many films. It wouldn't be surprising if she quits the industry soon.
Telugu girl Sobhita Dhulipala not only became a Bollywood heroine but also married into a prominent Tollywood family. It's commendable, especially since Telugu actresses aren't getting as many opportunities these days. Sobhita started as a model, entered Bollywood, and then Tollywood.
Here's an interesting tidbit about Sobhita. She's married to Naga Chaitanya, a Tollywood hero, but guess who her favorite hero is? It's not her husband! She's been a huge fan of another Tollywood star since childhood.
It's none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan! Sobhita loves his movies and always catches the first-day-first-show. She's a huge fan and still enjoys watching his films in theaters.
Sobhita gained recognition in Tollywood with 'Goodachari' and has acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, as well as web series. Naga Chaitanya took a break after the superhit 'Thank You' and is now working on a mythical thriller with 'Virupaksha' fame Karthik Dandu. This is his 24th film. There's buzz that he's planning something big for his 25th film with a new director, Kishor.