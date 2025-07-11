Image Credit : our own

Sobhita gained recognition in Tollywood with 'Goodachari' and has acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, as well as web series. Naga Chaitanya took a break after the superhit 'Thank You' and is now working on a mythical thriller with 'Virupaksha' fame Karthik Dandu. This is his 24th film. There's buzz that he's planning something big for his 25th film with a new director, Kishor.