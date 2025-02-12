Valentine's Day: 6 Jacqueline Fernandez's most romantic songs; Check list HERE

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, what better way to create a romantic atmosphere than with the soulful melodies. Check out a list here

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, what better way to create a romantic atmosphere than with the soulful melodies associated with Jacqueline Fernandez? The actress, known for her elegance and charm on screen, has been featured in several hit songs that perfectly complement the mood of love and romance. Here are some of the most heartwarming tracks that showcase her mesmerizing presence

Heer Raanjhanna – Bachchhan Paandey

This soulful track from Bachchhan Paandey beautifully captures the essence of love. Jacqueline’s on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar adds depth to the song, making it an emotional journey filled with longing and passion

Tu Hi Tu – Kick

Featured in the film Kick, this romantic number highlights Jacqueline’s softer side. The song’s heartfelt lyrics deeply express the emotions of love and yearning, making it a favorite among fans

Tere Bina – Featuring Salman Khan

A soothing and captivating duet with Salman Khan, Tere Bina is often considered a timeless romantic track. Jacqueline’s graceful presence enhances the song’s emotional appeal, making it perfect for cherished moments

Phir Mohabbat – Murder 2

This intense and passionate track from Murder 2 is a testament to deep longing and love. Jacqueline’s portrayal in the song adds to its emotional impact, leaving a lasting impression on listeners

Heeriye – Race 3

An upbeat yet romantic track from Race 3, Heeriye showcases Jacqueline’s stunning dance moves and captivating screen presence. The song blends energy and emotion, making it ideal for those who love a mix of romance and fun

Sooraj Dooba Hai – Roy

While not a conventional romantic song, Sooraj Dooba Hai carries a carefree and joyous vibe, perfect for celebrating love with enthusiasm. Jacqueline’s presence in the video adds to its appeal, making it a favorite for couples who enjoy upbeat and lively melodies

This Valentine's Day, let these songs set the mood for love and celebration, making every moment special with Jacqueline Fernandez’s enchanting performances

