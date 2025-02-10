Valentine's Day 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired saree styles for V-day look [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is knocking the door and you want to style a saree for your special date? Check Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures for the classic inspiration

Valentine's Day 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves the perfect Valentine's Day styling goals. Check the photos here

Red Saree

Take inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classic Red saree to impress your crush. Pair it with simple glass sleeve blouse

White Saree

This white organza saree would surely blow your partner's mind. Pair it with silver sequin blouse for the glam look

Pink Saree

This bright hot pink saree will make a statement to impress your date. This would be the perfect colour for the season

Pastel Saree

This beige pastel coloured embellished saree would make you look perfect for the date. A statement neck piece would just be perfect

Latest Videos