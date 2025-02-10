Valentine's Day 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired saree styles for V-day look [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is knocking the door and you want to style a saree for your special date? Check Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures for the classic inspiration

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves the perfect Valentine's Day styling goals. Check the photos here

budget 2025
article_image2

Red Saree

Take inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classic Red saree to impress your crush. Pair it with simple glass sleeve blouse

article_image3

White Saree

This white organza saree would surely blow your partner's mind. Pair it with silver sequin blouse for the glam look

article_image4

Pink Saree

This bright hot pink saree will make a statement to impress your date. This would be the perfect colour for the season

article_image5

Pastel Saree

This beige pastel coloured embellished saree would make you look perfect for the date. A statement neck piece would just be perfect

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH]

Anupam Kher honored by Nobel Laureate for his 'Philosophy of Optimism'; Read on NTI

Anupam Kher honored by Nobel Laureate for his 'Philosophy of Optimism'; Read on

Complaint lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina for offensive comments; Read on NTI

Complaint lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina for offensive comments; Read on

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Aero India 2025: HALs Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as Yashas dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Recent Videos

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Video Icon
World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

Video Icon
Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Video Icon
George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Video Icon